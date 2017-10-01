Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Monday, October 23, 2017 / comment : 0

The ex-Chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina who has been reabsorbed into the Civil Service despite being indicted for allegedly perpetrating fraud to the tune of N32bn is scheduled to run for Governorship come 2019.
Maina is expected to run for governor of Borno State in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress according to information reaching CKN News
The Ministry of Interior confirmed on Sunday that Maina, who is still on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s wanted list, was reabsorbed and promoted to the position of Director of Human Resources at the ministry following recommendations from the Office of the Head of Service.



Meanwhile In his reaction, however, Governor Ayodele Fayose has mocked President Buhari over the recall of the Pension Boss.

Fayose said on his official Twitter handle that, “Someone accused of stealing billions of pension fund was returned to the FG civil service and you still think Buhari is fighting corruption?”

