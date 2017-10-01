The ex-Chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina who has been reabsorbed into the Civil Service despite being indicted for allegedly perpetrating fraud to the tune of N32bn is scheduled to run for Governorship come 2019.





Maina is expected to run for governor of Borno State in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress according to information reaching CKN News



The Ministry of Interior confirmed on Sunday that Maina, who is still on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commis sion’s wanted list, was reabsorbed and promoted to the position of Director of Human Resources at the ministry following recommendations from the Office of the Head of Service.



