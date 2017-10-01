Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has urges Nigerians to embrace solar energy as a way of solving Nigeria’s power problem.

He made the call on Friday while speaking at the launch of a book “Solar Electricity Generation for off-grid communities in Nigeria” in Lagos.

Fashola said solar energy is mostly important for communities that are difficult to reach, stressing that the Federal Government was committed to increasing power supply in the country.

"Solar energy is very important to reach Nigerians living in various communities that are difficult to reach by the Disco,” Fashola said.

"We are committed to incremental power and policies that will drive the power sector; Solar is one of the renewable energy.”

The former Lagos state governor praised Oladele Amoda for the book, describing it as timely since the country will soon enter the dry season.

Fashola added that the government’s commitment to the power sector has led to increase in power generation from 2,600 megawatts to 7,000 megawatts.