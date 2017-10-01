Isaac Success

Nigerian footballer and Watford striker, Isaac Success Ajayi was reportedly arrested after a fight with four prostitutes who he accused of cheating him out of £2,000.





The 21-year-old striker who earns £30,000-a-week wages is said to have paid £2,000 to the girls for a hotel romp after spending the night at a lap-dancing club in London’s West End last month.





According to the Sun, the Benin born star, who has scored just once in 19 Watford appearances, was later arrested in the hotel after police were called and an allegation of assault was made.





Escort Alexis Domerge, one of the prostitutes claimed the Nigerian football star paid her and three other women £500 each to party with him at the luxury Sopwell House hotel, Hertfordshire.



According to her, Success angrily asked for his money back after a 90-minute romp.





Alexis told The Sun on Sunday: “He accused us of ripping him off and asked for his money to be returned. It was terrifying. He had paid four of us £500 each to party with him and we all got naked as soon as the money came through on our phone bank accounts".





A second escort, Michaela Carter, added that they eventually told him that they “couldn’t give him extra time". "That’s when things started to get nasty". she claimed.





She continued:“There was a lot of screaming which must have woken the entire hotel. At that point, the police were called. We were all making a terrible racket".





A third escort said that Success accused them of ripping him off and he demanded his money back.

"But he also claimed we’d cheated him out of the cash, without mentioning the reason why he didn’t have sex,” she said.





A Hertfordshire Police spokesman told the Sun, "Police are investigating an allegation of assault reported to have occurred at 6.30am at Sopwell House in St Albans on Monday September 11.

"A 21-year-old man was arrested and de-arrested and inquiries are ongoing.”