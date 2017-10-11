After the outburst by the wife of the President Aisha Buhari,more revelations are coming out on the level of rot at the clinic serving members of the first family and other top government officials.CKN News exclusive investigation has revealed that rather than blame the CMD of the clinic ,those behind the scandal are top govenrment officials led by tge Permanent Secretary State House Mr Jalal Aribi



CKN News crack reporters who spoke with some some aggrieved civil servants in the state house said they were fed up with his antics .They're asking the President to constitute an investigative panel to look into the matter and how billions of Naira meant for the clinic were siphoned.

Some of their claims backed with evidence includes

1 salaries of internship doctors are collected and put In fixed deposit for his own private benefit

2 Only 4 million naira spent in drugs this year out of the billions of Naira appropriated.









3 .An x ray machine was repaired at a whopping cost of N4m, only after CMD was queried

4. N21m deducted for NHIS so far from staff but none have access to the scheme

In the administrative block









5.Travel agencies are owed large amounts of money thereby grounding their businesses

6.The cars of President, Vice President and their wives break down embarrassingly due to proper maintenance.

















7.Both the wives of the President and Vice president fuel their cars from their pockets for official assignments as the powerful Permanent Secretay refuses to release funds for these purposes.

8.A bus costing N27m was allegedly purchased for N85m, as soon as the story leaked the whistleblowers were transferred from admin departments, it was the intervention of President Buhari that facilitated their being returned to their former desks.All these are some of the allegations that the workers are calling the Presidency to quickly look into .They were of the belief that it was God's intervention that made the first lady to publicly make the startling revelation during the week.CKN News attempts to get the reaction of the Aso Rock Clinic CMD and Permanent Secretary State to these allegations were unsuccessful as at the time of going to press.