A former United States Ambassador to Nigeria, John Campbell, has described former President Goodluck Jonathan's wife, Patience, as being arrogant and flamboyant when she was Nigeria’ s first lady.





In a piece he wrote on Friday, ‘Nigerian President Buhari's Sisyphean Efforts and posted on Council on Foreign Relations website Campbell also wondered how Jonathan's wife became wealthy having spent most of her life as a civil servant.





The ex US envoy stated,“Patience Jonathan as the first lady was flamboyant, arrogant, and widely disliked.





She has yet to be convicted of a crime. However, it is curious how a person who spent most of her career in public service could accumulate an acknowledged $35million in a poor country".



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is currently investigating Jonathan ’s wife and has frozen four bank accounts belonging to her , while some property belonging to her have been seized.



Among other actions taken by the EFCC was the freezing of Jonathan's $35m. The former first lady also claimed that the EFCC had frozen bank accounts belonging to some of her relatives, including that of her late mother, and accused the anti graft agency of waging a psychological war against her for supporting Jonathan's re election bid in 2015.



Punch