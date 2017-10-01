Select Menu

Posted date: Monday, October 02, 2017


A former president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Dauda Mohammed, has died.


According to reports, Dauda was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis and was en-route India for treatment at the Artemis Group of Hospital in Delhi, when he died five minutes before landing the Delhi airport. He was 38 years old.


He departed Nigeria for India on Saturday, September 30th after Niger State Government released N14 million to foot the medical bill after an appeal by NANS.



Mohammed was NANS’ President from 2011 to 2012 and he attended the University of Jos. May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

