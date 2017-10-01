Patience Jonathan

Security aides attached to a former Nigerian First Lady, Patience Jonathan, allegedly beat up a Deputy Director of FCT Department of Development Control at the site of a building under construction which belong to her.





It was gathered that the incident occured at Kado in Abuja at the site of a massive building which is under construction which was marked by the officials of the Department for demolition as it did not secure proper approval before embarking on developing the property.





According to an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, the security men laid wait for the deputy director whose could not be confirmed as they got information that she was asked to lead a team to carry out a comprehensive investigation on the building.





Another source said that the deputy director swung to action and visited the building but got more than what she bargained for when the security operatives attached to the former first lady descended and beat her to a stupor. The source explained that some of the senior officers who accompanied her were not spared in the attack.





When journalists inquired from the Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the Department on phone to confirm the story he denied that the director was not beaten as being painted but there was an "altercation" when the team arrived at the premises of the building. The spokesman declined to comment further on the matter.





The management of FCDA is trying to manage the story as efforts to get more details proved abortive.











