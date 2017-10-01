Tony Ojobo

The Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) will on Thursday, October 26 confer an award of Excellence on Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Tony Ojobo.



This award ceremony is part of the high point of the Alumni Home Coming and 32nd Anniversary Celebration of the Faculty of Management Sciences.



In a notification letter of the conferment addressed to Ojobo, it was stated that the decision to confer the award on him was taken by the Faculty Board of Management Sciences at its 136th meeting held on September 25, 2017 where it “proudly took cognizance of your remarkable achievements in life, especially in your chosen career as a renowned technocrat and Public Servant, and unanimously nominated you to be conferred with an award of Excellence.”



The letter was jointly signed by Prof. Fredrick O. Eze, Dean Faculty of Management Services and Prof. Ike S. Ndolo, Chairman, Alumni Home Coming Committee.



Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State is the Special Guest of Honour, while the Chief Host is the Vice Chancellor, ESUT, Prof. Luke Okechukwu Anike.



The event is due for Dome Event Centre, New Haven, Enugu at 11am.



Ojobo is an Alumnus of ESUT.