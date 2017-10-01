Fashola

Electricity consumers who bypass their meters will be forced to pay up to N 450 ,000 as fine , the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has declared.





According to NERC, financial sanctions ranging from N50,000 to N 450,000 for meter bypass by power consumers have been drafted by it and have been endorsed by the 11 electricity distribution companies operating in the country.



It was gathered that NERC's decision was also endorsed by the Federal Government through the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.



This is coming as the regulator revealed that it was perfecting plans to deploy prepaid meters in government's Ministries, Departments and Agencies in order to avert future debt accumulation by the MDAs.

