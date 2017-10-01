Select Menu

Posted by: Kate Obiora Posted date: Tuesday, October 17, 2017 / comment : 0

The Deputy President of the Senate, Mr Ike Ekweremadu, has commended the effort of the Federal Government on the rehabilitation of the 41-kilometre Ozalla-Akpugo-Amagunze-Ihuokpara-Nkomoro federal road. The road, earlier awarded in 2010, stopped due to poor funding, but was re-awarded by the present federal administration following the intervention of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Ekweremadu, and other federal legislators from Enugu State.

A statement by Ekweremadu’s Special Adviser (Media), Uche Anichukwu on Sunday in Abuja, quoted Ekweremadu as thanking President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for making funds available for the project.

He explained that the road had been awarded as a full project under the Federal Ministry of Power, Works, and Housing.

