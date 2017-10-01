Segun Oni

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has denied reports that it is probing a former governor of the state, Segun Oni, adding that it never indicted Oni as claimed in some quarters.







According to the Assembly, the query about Oni, submitted by its Public Accounts Committee as part of the 2015 report by the state’s Auditor-General, had been quashed for lacking substantial evidence of misuse of public funds.







The chairman, House Committee on Information, Samuel Omotoso, in a press release disassociated the House from earlier reports in the dailies that ex-governor Oni was indicted by the said report for alleged misuse of public funds.









"We can confirm that the House of Assembly sat on Thursday, October 19 and adopted the 2015 reports of the Public Accounts Committee and nowhere was any indictment found or documented against the former Governor of Ekiti State, His Excellency, Engr Segun Oni.









The house has no pecuniary interest other than that of the People of Ekiti State and hence will not cry foul where there is none.









"We therefore state that the Ekiti State House of Assembly will stand by the truth irrespective of whose ox is gored and therefore advised the general public to disregard and discountenance further circulation of the misleading reports against Engr Segun Oni, which he described as written in bad faith.







