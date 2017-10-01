



The Rivers State Police Command has declared eight persons wanted in connection with the massacre that took place in Mgbuoshimini community in Obio/Akpor local government area of the state on Monday, October 9th.









Gunmen stormed the community in the early hours of the day and began shooting sporadically. 10 persons were killed in the attack. The reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained.









According to the state police public relations officer (PPRO), Omoni Nnamdi, four of the wanted persons are from Omoku in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni local government area







Three are from Obio/Akpor local government area, while the last person is from Andoni local government area of the state.









Omoni said no bounty was placed on the wanted suspected killers.