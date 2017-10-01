Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have found about £6m pension funds in a United Kingdom bank account.



Reports say the account is being managed by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).





And it was learned that wanted former chairman of the Presidential Task Force Team on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, is one of the signatories to the UK bank account.





The former Pension boss was dismissed in 2013 by the Federal Civil Service Commission over accusation of massive pension fraud scheme amounting to more than N100billion.





But he was recently reported to have returned to the country following his recalling and promotion by the federal government.





However, amid public outcry over his reinstatement into the civil service, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered his immediate sacking.





And the EFCC swung into action by sealing off properties in Abuja and Kaduna allegedly belonging to him, even though Maina’s family said he inherited those properties from his father long before he joined the civil service.





"The EFCC has done enough in unraveling pension fraud syndicate in OHCSF, Presidential Pension Reform Task Committee, Police Pension funds and the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) check-off dues among others,” a source said





"It is certainly a huge racket by civil servants some of whom are still in the system. For instance, our team uncovered £6m pension funds in an account in the UK. The money was for the payment of the pensions of some British colonial officers who served in Nigeria.





A report on the said account in the UK said: “In respect of the Federal Government 6million pounds sterling investment in the UK with Crown agents, it is worth noting that the information was discovered as a result of a search executed in the residence of Dr. Shuaibu Sani Teidi during the course of our investigation.





"Dr. Shuaibu Sani Teidi failed to disclose the account during his handing over when he was leaving the Head of Service. Mr. Charles Bornant was invited and he confirmed that Dr. Shaibu did not disclose nor include the account in his handing over. Investigation into the account is still ongoing based on relevant information at our disposal.



"During the course of investigating fraud in the Pension office of the Head of Civil service of the Federation (OHCSF), a search warrant was executed in the residence of Dr. Shaibu Sani Teidi (former director Pension Accounts) where a laptop was recovered. From the analysis of the computer laptop, a document captioned “Report of the visit to Crown Agents Investment United kingdom” was discovered. The document reveals the nature of the investment made by the OHCSF with Crown Agents Investment, UK (copy attached).”



