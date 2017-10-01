Patience Jonathan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has traced N 2 .114 bn to the bank account of Magel Resort Limited , which was allegedly owned by Mrs . Patience Jonathan and her late mother , Mama Charity Oba.









Besides, Magel Resort Limited, which was incorporated by Mrs., Jonathan’s late mother, allegedly secured over N200m IT contract from the National Information Technology Development Agency.



Many people, including an hotelier in Abuja, also remitted funds into the account.

Also, uncovered is how some domestic aides of the former First Lady remitted about N5.7billion into the accounts of three firms linked to Mrs. Jonathan.





As part of the investigation, some Federal Government agencies were found to have remitted funds into the account of Ariwobai Aruera Reach Out Foundation, her NGO, which has N2,475,784,487.77.





Detectives put the cash in the two domiciliary accounts of the ex-First Lady at $20,731, 173.

According to sources in EFCC, the major highlights of the latest investigation of Mrs. Jonathan border on the use of her mum’s firm and domestic aides to launder funds.





The sources claimed that the ex-First Lady has a case to answer because of the “curious payments” made into more than five accounts linked to her.





A source, who pleaded not to be named so as not to jeopardise the investigation, said: “This is not a case of witch-hunt or vendetta. We have retrieved records of transactions and those concerned. There is a strong case of abuse of office.







