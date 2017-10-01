The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has urged Nigerians to support the commission in the anti-corruption fight.



Spokesman of the commission Wilson Uwujaren made the call while addressing audience at "Kill Corruption Concert” on Sunday evening in Abuja. The event was put together as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 57th independence anniversary.





The concert was organised by a comedian, Lukmon Oni, popularly known as "Ambassador Wahala’ of 104.5 FM and other on air personalities in the Federal Capital Territory.





According to Uwujaren, Nigeria is a beautiful country but corrupt people have destroyed it with their unpatriotic financial criminality.



"I call on all Nigerians to support the EFCC to stop them, because we have no other country than Nigeria. We must fight and kill corruption in this country.





"The truth is that EFCC cannot fight corruption alone and win. We need your support to win this fight.



