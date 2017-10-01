The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to approach the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to obtain an interim forfeiture order on nine properties linked to Haruna Momoh, a former group Managing Director, crude oil marketing division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), it was gathered yesterday.

Momoh, also Chief Executive Officer at Barat Energy, has been embroiled in corruption allegations being investigated by the EFCC. He was said to have conspired with former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Deizani Alison-Madueke to fleece the Nigerian oil sector.

According to top EFCC sources, nine high-end properties in the UAE traced to Momoh are suspected to have been purchased with public funds.

The houses include; Unit 1402 PS 14th floor Tecom, near internet city, metro station, Dubai; Unit 712, ES 7th Floor, First Central, Off Sheik Zayed, Tecom, Al-barsha Dubai and Unit 512, 5th floor, first group mariner hotels, Al Seba street, plot 394-426 Dubai.

Also discovered are: Unit 2507 Dubai sport city; Unit 314 Dubai sport city; Unit 1002, Tecom Barsha 125616; Unit 1910 ES Heritage 19th floor, first central Dubai media city; Unit 503, 5th Floor First Central Mega City Dubai and Marina Hotels Al Seba Street, plot 394-426 Dubai.

Already, Momoh is facing several charges in Nigeria, where he is sometimes joined alongside Deizani Alison-Madueke on corruption allegations.

Attempts to get comments from Momoh yesterday were unsuccessful. Daily Trust later discovered that he was not in the country.

Sources close to him said he has not been to Nigeria for a while. They, however, did not disclose the country Momoh was presently located.

When contacted, spokesman for the NNPC, Ndu Ughamadu also said he didn’t know Momoh’s whereabouts.