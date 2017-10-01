



Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, says he will restructure EFCC if he is voted in as President in 2019. The governor said this at a reception held in honour of two of the state officials who were recently arrested and then released from EFCC custody.









The state Commissioner for Finance Toyin Ojo and the Accountant General, Mrs Yemisi Owolabi, were arrested on September 28th on grounds that they refused to honour previous invitations for interrogation in relation to a pending investigation on the misuse of bailout funds by the Ayodele Fayose administration.









After spending over a week in EFCC custody, they were released on Wednesday, October 11th. At the reception organized for them, Fayose said;









"By the grace of God, I will restructure the EFCC when I become the president of this nation. I will reorganize EFCC and make it look responsible. They detained me in 2008, but I won them in court because the most high God was on my side.











EFCC is a senseless body, because if they are not senseless, it should have known that the man who wrote the petition had been sacked because he didn’t deserve to be called a civil servant.











The arrest of my officials was orchestrated by Ekiti indigenes in collaboration with the EFCC. I will never go and beg EFCC, it will rather beg me. I won’t negotiate anything because I am not afraid of them.











There was a subsisting court that barred them from arresting any official of this state, but they breached the law' he said