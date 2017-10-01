Governor Ibikunle Amosun has denied report of EFCC raiding his resident.





This is the statement released by Ogun State Commissinoer Of Informationa and Strategy,Mr Dayo Adeneye





"The Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has followed with deep reflection and consternation, the false and embarrassing reports on the social media, that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) visited his residence in Lagos and recovered huge sums of money.

The Governor, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dayo Adeneye, said the malicious allegations would have been ignored, but for the general interest of the public and the good people of Ogun State.

He said the allegation was nothing, but another in a series of political attacks to tarnish the image of Governor Amosun.

He stressed there had been series of false accusations against the person of Governor Amosun, all in an attempt to pull him down politically.

“Those behind the malicious attacks are doing so to heat up the polity ahead of the 2019 general elections. They are doing it on behalf of their paymasters for cheap political motives. It has become a routine of one week one accusation.

“Neither the EFCC nor any security agency has visited the Governor's residence”, he said.

Adeneye recalled that there had been consistent falsehood against the Governor since 2011.

These false reports should be disregarded and ignored in their entirety as they are only meant to score cheap political points.

However, the Governor would like it to be known, that he will not hesitate to take requisite legal action against any medium that allows itself to be used as the purveyor of any such manifestly false and misleading information."