Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Monday, October 16, 2017


Ijaw leader and elder statesman, Edwin Clark, has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to demonstrate lessons learnt from its recent crises by jettisoning impunity and imposition.

Clark made the call when an aspirant for national chairmanship of the party, Raymond Dokpesi, visited him in Abuja on Friday.

He said that impunity culture on the part of governors must be stopped, and pointed out that the recent leadership crisis in the party was caused by the vice.

The Ijaw leader advised that the party should embrace internal democracy in all activities, saying that such was paramount for its chances in the 2019 general elections.

"Elections are going to be held in some states and at the local government levels shortly, let there be internal democracy.

"If 10 people in a local government want to be chairman, allow them to go for the election. That is how to do it" he said.

Clark also urged leaders and members of PDP to see the Convention scheduled for December as an important project of the party that would determine its future.

