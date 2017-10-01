



The head of the federal civil service, Winifred Oyo-Ita, the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau and Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Justice all played significant roles in the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina, ex-chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team.











The first two individuals had come out to strongly deny culpability in the act with the HoS going so far as to claim complete ignorance of the whole debacle till the story was broken by the Nigerian dailies.













Their statements have been proven to be false by The Cable which gained access to documents that show the prominent roles played by the three in what is now be called Mainagate.











Maina was in 2013 dismissed from the federal civil service after a Senatorial investigation found him guilty of the fraudulent misappropriation of pension funds running into N100bn and issued an arrest warrant against him.











Maina hereafter went into hiding after being declared wanted by the police and the EFCC.

Escaping to the UAE, the wanted Maina bid his time and is reported to have continually lobbied for a return to the country. This almost paid off as he was in 2017 reinstated into the civil service.











In a letter dated September 17, the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) made a strong case for Maina’s reinstatement.











The letter made reference to previous correspondences on the central issue and was signe don behalf of the chairman of the Commission.











"Kindly refer to the Attorney General of the Federation/Honourable Minister of Justice letter ref no HAGF/FCSC/2017/VOL.1/3 dated 27th April, 2017 requesting Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) to give consequential effect to the judgement that voided the warrant of arrest issued against A.A. Maina which formed the basis for the query and his eventual dismissal,” the letter read.











"Further to the aforementioned letter, the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) at its meeting held on 14th June 2017 deliberated on the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF’s) letter and requested the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) vide letter FC.4029/82/VOL.III/160 of 21st June, 2017, to advise the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Interior to consider the AGF’s letter, the officer’s case and make appropriate recommendation to the commission.













"The OHCSF accordingly advised Ministry of Interior to consider the matter. The Ministry of Interior at its Senior Staff Committee (SSC)’s meeting held on 22nd June, 2017 considered the disciplinary case against the officer and the letter by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice seeking the reinstatement of the officer as a Director (Administration), SGL.17 in the Federal Civil Service.















"The Ministry of Interior’s Senior Staff Committee (SSC) deliberated on the case and recommended that Mr Maina be reinstated into the service as Deputy Director, SGL. 16. The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) vide letter Ref. No. HCSF/LU/COR/FCSC/749/III/135 dated 14th August 2017 forwarded to the recommendations of the Senior Staff Committee (SSC) of the Ministry on Interior to the FCSC for further necessary action.”













The letter also stated the FCSC’s approval of the reinstatement of Maina, directing that he should be allowed to sit for the directorship exams being held to fill the available directorship posts.















This puts a total spin on the heated denial and subsequent buck-passing on the part of Danbazzau and the claims of innocence and ignorance on the part of Oyo-Ita. President Muhammadu Buhari has since ordered Maina’s dismissal from the civil service.









Source: The Cable