Pro Biafran Agitators

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has held a meeting in Switzerland even when the Federal Government had named it a terrorist organisation.





The group said in a statement on Sunday that it wondered how a“terrorist”organisation will hold a meeting in Switzerland.





In addition, it said its members still meet openly in other countries across the globe, while mocking the Nigerian government.





"IPOB Switzerland General meeting in Basel. Now tell me which terrorist organisation meets openly in Switzerland?





Do you see how foolish Jubril a.k.a Muhammadu Buhari and his Arewa North APC ruling party are?” it said.





"When you have a compound illiterate in power you bring shame upon your country. Nigerians can now see why IPOB is a monster that can't be defeated intellectually by the morons that run the zoo.”





The Nigerian government had proscribed the group and its activities in September, following its clash with soldiers in the Southeast during a military operation codenamed Python Dance.