The Lagos State Government has denied issuing a statement on the alleged demotion of the State Police Commissioner Ag CP Edgal Imohinmi.A top government official who spoke to CKN News this afternoon under condition anonymity said the government is still studying the situation and will speak at the appropriate time. Mr Imohinmi was allegedly asked to revert to his former rank of DCP by the Police Service Commission today because his promotion did not follow what the commission described as "due process".