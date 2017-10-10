The result of the autopsy carried out on 35-year-old Tagbo Umeike, the friend of Davido and lover of actress Carolie Danjuma, has been released and according to the result, Tagbo died from the consumption of too much alcohol.





The result also showed that he had alcohol and drugs in his system capable of easing a person into the early stages of hypothermia and eventual death. The toxicology tests detected alcohol (Bacardi 151, 75.5% Alcohol) and topiramate, a medication for epilepsy and/or migraines in a man’s system, in Tagbo Umeike.’ Tagbo’s blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) was at 0.112, higher than the 0.08 legal limit for normal human being state, the coroner’s office stated.





While his family claimed that Tagbo “didn’t have a prescription for any type of topiramate medication" the autopsy office stated that the amount of drug in Tagbos system was in the "therapeutic range.”





A statement by the coroner’s office said, "Alcohol and topiramate are synergistic. When combined, the effect of either or both drugs is enhanced. Topiramate, like alcohol, can cause dizziness, impaired memory, impaired

Concentration, poor coordination, confusion and impaired judgment. Central nervous system depression, or impairment, combined with cold exposure can hasten the onset of hypothermia and death".





It Will be ecall that on the night he died October 2nd, Tagbo and his friends were drinking at the club.

Caroline had gone on IG to claim that Davido who was allegedly with the deceased at the club, abandoned him at the hospital when he died.