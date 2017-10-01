The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted N23m worth of illegally imported rice brought into the country through the Port Harcourt Port.This was contained in this year’s third quarter report presented by the Port Harcourt Area 2 command of the service.The Nigerian Customs Service says it is winning the war against smugglers and illegal importations.According to the Comptroller of Port Harcourt area 2 command, Abubakar Bashir, the service has saved the country more than N400m from seizures made between January and September 2017.He said illegally imported rice accounts for a large chunk of that figure.In line with achieving the target of tightening port security the comptroller said a lot more can be achieved with the provision of functional scanners.In addition, the Port Harcourt area 2 command of the Nigerian customs service says it has so far achieved 67 percent of its annual financial target.The comptroller is optimistic that by the end of the year, the command under his leadership would have surpassed its N112.5bn mark.