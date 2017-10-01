Diezani

The Federal High Court, Lagos, will on 30 October hear an application filed by Diezani Alison-Madueke asking it to order government to facilitate her return to Nigeria.





She is asking for a chance to face trial for corruption allegations listed against her in a suit filed against a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dele Belgore and a former Minister of National Planning, Prof. Abubakar Suleiman.





Justice Rilwan Aikawa adjourned hearing on the matter after the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, confirmed he had received the application.





The prosecution is expected to respond to the application before that date, after it said Alison Madueke allegedly shared $115,010,000 (about N35billion) to different individuals in 36 states ahead of the 2015 general election.



