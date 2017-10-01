An Abuja Magistrate Court and the International Police (Interpol) ha ve reportedly issued fresh warrants for the arrest of former Chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.





This was disclosed on Thursday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.



The media aide said the search and investigation net have been broadened to ensure Maina is brought to justice. He said: "Maina’s investigation has been expanded. This is beyond reinstatement. It has gone beyond that.



"You know that the Interpol has just issued an international warrant on him. A Nigerian court has also issued yet another warrant of arrest.





"All those cases involving Steve Oronsaye (former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation) that are ongoing, you know Maina is also involved. Law enforcement agencies are looking at that too.



"You are also aware that the Senate is also carrying out its own investigation on the matter.



"The matter is being investigated from all fronts. The EFCC, for example, is discovering more and more properties and its officials are sealing them. They are also looking at banks and all that.





"In fact, this investigation will also touch some foreign countries.”Maina has been the centre of a storm that was kicked up when Premium Times broke the news that he had been surreptitiously reinstated into the federal civil service even though he is on the EFCC Wanted List for fraud.



Maina had fled the country when the noose was getting tight and it seemed he would be arrested for the siphoning of nearly N2bn from pension funds he was overseeing.

