



Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday condemned the spate of scandals rocking the All Progressives Congress led Federal Government.







They likened the fight against corruption by President Muhammadu Buhari's administration to Satan calling Judas Iscariot a sinner.





The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum who is also the Governor of Ekiti State , Mr Ayodele Fayose, spoke on behalf of his colleagues at the party's 76th National Executive Committee meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday.





The PDP governors accused the Federal Government of being corrupt and urged members of the party to continue with their criticism of the ruling party, saying "if we don't expose them, nobody will do so".







Fayose added, "The ruling party ( the APC ) is now in many scandals, we have to raise our voices up to expose them. Armed robbers calling people thieves, who are the armed robbers now?







" Buhari's anti corruption fight is like Satan calling Judas Iscariot a sinner”He appealed to members of the party to ensure that the December 9 national elective convention succeeds.





