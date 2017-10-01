Select Menu

ntel

ntel
ntel

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » » Controversial Pastor Tried Reducing Woman Weight With Prayers
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Friday, October 06, 2017 / comment : 0

General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries, Warri, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, was captured in a viral video trying to reduce a female congregant weight with prayers.
Fufeyin was seen praying hard for the obese woman to lose weight.
Video shows Prophet Fufeyin of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries, Warri, reducing a congregant’s weight spiritually.
In July, the warri based cleric was seen in another viral video where he asked his male congregants to handpick their spouses in the church.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú