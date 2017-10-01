Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has urged the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to allow commissioners of police to work with state governors in order to promote security, rather than politicize it.



The governor, who spoke yesterday at a public lecture organised by the IGP in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, said that the only way to promote security is not to pursue it with politics, noting that handling it as such is “a major crime.”



Wike said he has nothing personal against the IGP, but pointed out that he will continue to alert the police chief on security challenges in Rivers, just as he advised that all stakeholders must collaborate to improve security activities in the country.



The governor said that peace, security and national stability are prerequisites for development in any social polity. He pointed out that no governor will support insecurity in his state, hence the need for Idris to look into complaints by governors because they are important in the quest for improved security.



At the lecture themed: “Insecurity: Socio-economic impacts and conflict resolution perspectives,” Wike noted that unless the right thing is done by the authorities, hundreds of security summits will not enhance security in the country. He said: “You (IGP) must allow the Commissioners of Police to work closely with their respective governors to improve the security architecture.



“Politicization of security is a major crime. Commissioners of Police work with governors on the basis of the governors’ relationship with the powers that be. This should not be.



“Let’s not bring politics into fighting crime. A kidnapper does not care about the political party of his victim. Nobody is immune from insecurity, irrespective of status.” Wike added: “Let me further reiterate the point that as the nation’s number one Police Officer, the buck on civil security stops at the table of the Inspector General of Police and he is as accountable to the public as any other public office holder.



“I wish to assure you that Rivers State under my watch will continue to support and collaborate with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies as partners to combat insecurity, not only in Rivers State, but also across the nation.”



The governor asserted that denying the people their right to electoral choice leads to insecurity, and urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free and fair elections. Earlier, the IGP said that the security summit is aimed at improving security in the country, and that the Public Lecture Series will help the police understand the security challenges of the different geo-political zones.