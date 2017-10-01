Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » CKN News Newspaper Headlines..Sunday 1st October 2017
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Sunday, October 01, 2017 / comment : 0






·        Police deny flouting Osinbajo’s directive on Deputy Commissioner

·        Quit notice to Igbo: IGP places men on red alert

·        Saraki, Dogara, Ekweremadu preach unity

·        Fayose owes more than four months arrears – Ekiti workers



·        The journey to nationhood

·        Restructuring ‘ll ensure viable federal system -Balarabe Musa

·        ‘Nigeria will break without restructuring’

·        Restructuring depends on where you stand, says Okiro

·        Clark: Those talking about Biafra are talking rubbish

·        It’ll quell IPOB’s, MASSOB’s agitations, says Nwodo, Ikedife, Okorie, others

·        ‘1999 Constitution is illegitimate’

·        Low turnout at Eti-Osa bye-election in Lagos

·        Adamu Ciroma Nothing new about these agitations

·        Wike to Nigerians: build bridges of peace

·        Why I keep my wife away from the spotlight –African China

·        Nigeria, a failed state at 57 — Peter Obi

·        No president since 1960 good enough to transform Nigeria —Ayu

·        My son loved his baby mama, he wanted to marry her — Mother of murdered Caleb undergraduate

·        IPOB members remove Biafra flags from cars, to wear black today

·        Buhari contesting election in 2019 will be a big joke — Akinjide

·        Police kill tricycle rider in Rivers

·        Tough times won’t last, say Jonathan, Carrington

·        2019: Fayose and I don’t fear death, says Fani-Kayode

·        Prophets who claimed Nigeria would break up

·        Stealing under military, same as under civilian — Gbonigi


·         NIGERIA @ 57: We’ll accelerate progress to fix our challenges – Buhari

·

·         Akida: Disquiet in Katsina APC over emergence of new faction

·         APC c’ttee: States divided over LG autonomy, power devolution

·         Nigerian ports undergo critical reforms to boost operations, trade

·        How oil pollution disrupts farming, fishing in Ogoniland

·        Nigeria’s fresh moves to rescue troubled livestock sector

·        Whither Nigeria: Unitarism, Federalism, Confederalism or Separatism?
·        Buhari’s food self-sufficiency drive is the real independence

·        Why non-Western languages have limited vocabularies for color

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú