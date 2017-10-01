



President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate disengagement of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, from service.











The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr . Femi Adesina , disclosed this in a statement on Monday.











Adesina said Buhari has also directed the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo Ita, to submit a report on the circumstances surrounding Maina's reinstatement to his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, before the close of work.











The statement read,“President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate disengagement from service of Mr Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms.











"The report is to be submitted to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, before the end of work today, Monday, October 23, 2017".











