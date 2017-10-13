He made the this remark when he received in audience, governors and leaders of thoughts from the region at Aso Rock Villa Abuja.

Some of those in attendance were the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu,Governors of Abia,Enugu,Ebonyi and Deputy Governor of IMO State. Also in attendance were the President of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo,Ministers and members of the National Assembly from the region.

He assured them that all projects embarked upon in the South East by his government will receive prompt attention .Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was also in attendance.Hear him "I thank the delegation for articulating their demands, and I promise that my administration will continue to serve every part of Nigeria."

hear him President Muhammadu Buhari today assured leaders of the South East that he'll fulfil all his promises to the region.