» » Buhari Hates Igbos,Southerners And Christians (Femi Kayode Tweet)
Posted date: Tuesday, October 03, 2017

Femi Fani Kayode tweets

"When I said @MBuhari hates Igbos many were shocked. Now others have said it and he has proved it with his shameful Oct.1st speech. Let me share another secret with u: deep down he has nothing but contempt and disdain for southerners, Middle Belters and Christians. BITTER TRUTH!"

