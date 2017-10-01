"When I said @MBuhari hates Igbos many were shocked. Now others have said it and he has proved it with his shameful Oct.1st speech. Let me share another secret with u: deep down he has nothing but contempt and disdain for southerners, Middle Belters and Christians. BITTER TRUTH!"
Tagged with: Politics
Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments