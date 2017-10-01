President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with Nicole Benson, a 12-year-old girl who donated her lunch money to his presidential campaign.
Benson was nine years old at the time she donated her lunch money to Buhari’s campaign.
Receiving her at the Aso Rock villa, Buhari expressed gratitude for her donation.
He said: “How are you? Thank you very much for your contribution.”
