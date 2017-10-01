Chief Ezeife

Former governor of Anambra state Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of hatred against the Igbo.







Ezeife, in an interview, few days back, also said the Igbo have been marginalised under the present administration.





According to him, Buhari has used the Nigerian Army to intimidate people in the South East, condemning the Operation Python Dance which he described as dehumanising.





"Major body language of the president shows hatred for the Igbo. The army massacred young men who were not carrying even sticks in Aba;





They massacred other young men who were carrying Bible in remembrance of their members; they also massacred other young men who were jubilating in Port Harcourt that Donald Trump won the American election,” Ezeife said.







"Python Dance by the army has not been held in Kaduna, Katsina, Kano, Northwest or Northeast, but not only are they occupying Southeast militarily, so many people have been killed, and more people have been used as tools for humiliation and dehumanization.





You saw the videos, where some people were forced to drink mud water; others forced to swim in muddy water, and other forms of humiliation.”





In addition, he said:“There are so many indications of hatred and marginalisation. Are you talking about infrastructure in the zone?





The federal roads are not passable; the money spent by state governments on federal roads is not refunded them so that they would not have money to fix federal roads.”



