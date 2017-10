President Buhari accompanied by his wife, Aisha, with Turkey Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr Ahmet Yildiz as he arrives Esenboga International Airport, Ankara Turkey for his official working visit on 18th Oct 2017President Buhari accompanied by his wife, Aisha, is received by Nigeria's Ambassador to Turkey, Iliyasu Paragalda at the Esenboga International Airport, Ankara Turkey on 18th Oct 2017