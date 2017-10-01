



Nigeria’s major opposition party, the PDP, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s Independence Day speech as “empty tirade".







Prince Dayo Adyeye, the party’s national publicity secretary, said the speech was tailored towards deceiving Nigerians.







Adeyeye made this known in a statement.

The party described the present government as rudderless, insisting that it has thrown the country into its worst economic situation.









The statement read in part:“We feel ashamed on behalf of the APC government, which promised much, but almost three years into its tenure, has no meaningful development to show to the people, but mere continuous deceit, blame game and display of lack of vision in actualisation of its bogus campaign promises for good governance.









"We wonder how President Buhari, can, after two and half years of being in the saddle, still maintains the stale rhyme of meeting an empty Treasury after all the hard evidence of huge funds left behind by the PDP led administration of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan?









"We still ask, and we expect an answer, though we know nothing will be offered as explanation. Where did the government get the money paid out by President Muhammadu Buhari as first bailout funds to states few weeks into his administration?









"Another remarkable falsehood that caught our attention from the President’s uninspiring speech is the super imposed narratives of how successful the administration has handled the issue of insecurity in the country, especially in the North East zone".







The party also mocked the government’s promise to defeat the Boko Haram terrorists within two months of assuming office.







"As far as we are concerned, the only achievement of the APC government as far as the issue of the Boko Haram insurgents is concerned, is the inability of government to protect Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who are being bombed at will by insurgents.”