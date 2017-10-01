Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) workers Thursday morning began an indefinite strike in Lagos leaving several unsuspecting commuters stranded along BRT corridors in Ikorodu and other areas for hours.





The workers according to information, embarked on the action over delayed payment of their September salary and three month bonuses, running into millions of Naira.





It was gathered that Primero Transport Services Limited, operators of the transport service may have lost N50million, following the strike.







However, a source at the company said that some workers were paid half salary last week when the management of the company got wind that they were about to embark on strike.







However, our correspondents, who monitored the strike, observed that from the Tafawa Balewa terminus of the bus, scores of commuters, waited in vain for the blue BRT buses for hours.



Apparently not aware of the strike they were seen on queues waiting for the buses that were not in sight.





Also at Costain bus stop all through Stadium, Barracks, Fadeyi to Ketu commuters were stranded as the blue buses were nowhere to be found.





The operators of the red LAGBUS and private yellow buses popularly called Danfo who cashed in on the strike hiked transport fares in the metropolis by as much as 150 percent.







A bus ride in the yellow bus from Barracks to Ketu that was N200 prior to the BRT strike went up from as much as N250 to N300.







From Fadeyi, passengers who were desperate to get to their respective destinations paid N300 flat rate to a distance between Ojota and Ketu.







