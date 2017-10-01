Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has pledged a N10 million grant for any film shot in the state as he looks to explore avenues of developing tourism sites and promote tourism potential in the state.





The governor made the promise when he received Dr Chidia Maduekwe, the Managing Director, Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), in his office in Umuahia.

In a statement signed by Brian Etuk, the Head of Public Affairs, NFC, in Jos on Friday, Ikpeazu was quoted as saying that the production `should be 100 per cent shot in Abia.





Filmmakers were also charged by the governor to improve the quality of their products so as to compete with the global market, according to the statement.

The statement added that Ikpeazu promised that his administration would participate in the capacity building offered by NFC, saying that Abia played a key role in the revolution of the market and sales of Nollywood movies which has had multiplier effects on the nation economy.



