



President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with service chiefs Minister of Defence, retired Brig . Mansur Dan Ali and the National Security Adviser , retired Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno.









The meeting, presided over by President Buhari, was still ongoing as at the time of filing this report.









It is also being attended by the Director General of the State Security Services, Lawal Daura; the acting Director of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency, Amb. Arab Yadam; and the representative of the Inspector General of Police.







