President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari will soon appoint more ministers into his cabinet. He will also make board appointments, a demand by his party members over the months.





Buhari gave hints of the new appointments in a speech delivered today to the National Executive of the All Progressives Congress.





The president at the moment has 36 ministers, with 14 of them being ministers of state. He doubles as the full minister of petroleum.





He said he was having a trimmed cabinet to avoid waste.







