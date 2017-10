The Senate has set up a panel to probe the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Dr . Maikanti Baru , over allegations made against him in a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources , Dr . Ibe Kachikwu.



The panel will also investigate the policy introduced by the NNPC Trading Limited , a subsidiary of the corporation , among other issues.



Details Later