Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed that the curfew imposed on Aba, the commercial nerve center of the state, in the wake of the recent threat to public peace be lifted with effect from today, 18th October 2017.The Governor wishes to also express his appreciation to Aba residents, visitors and security agents for ensuring compliance with the curfew which was imposed to ensure the preservation of lives and properties.Governor Ikpeazu wishes to appeal to residents and visitors to remain vigilant to ensure that the prevailing peace and tranquility in the commercial city is not threatened or breached.