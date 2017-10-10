



The Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, on Tuesday dragged the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, to President Muhammadu Buhari.







Ajimobi told State House correspondents that he called the President's attention to the face off between him and the monarch over the recently reviewed Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration.









He said he also called the President's attention to the fact that the crisis created by the review had been politicised, having been hijacked by a politician who is interested in his office.









The governor said he however assured Buhari that although the Olubadan deserved to be deposed based on his actions, he would not remove him because of the father son relationship between them.







Details later …