» » BREAKING: First Cases Of Monkey Recorded In Lagos
Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Monday, October 09, 2017 / comment : 0


Lagos State commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, on Monday said that two suspected cases of Monkeypox have been recorded in the state.

The Commissioner disclosed this at a news conference on Monday, saying that the two suspected cases were currently under observation in health facilities in the state.

"Though no confirmed case has been recorded, there is need to sensitise members of the public and provide adequate information on measures for prevention and control of the disease in line with the policy of the State government” he said.

Punch

