Posted date: Thursday, October 05, 2017

FAAN TAKES GROUND FACILITATION TO THE NEXT LEVEL; DELIVERS ULTRA MODERN CAR PARK.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has commissioned an ultra modern car park for use at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

The 6 level, 1,300 capacity car park was built in partnership with Seymour Aviation Limited in a 30 years tenure Built Operate and Transfer (BOT) arrangement.

At the commissioning ceremony held today Wednesday 4th October, the Managing Director of the  Authority, Who was represented by the Director of Engineering Services, Engr Nurudeen Daura noted that the facility came up very timely as ít will improve passenger facilitation, and reduce the menace of indiscriminate parking within and around the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

In his words, 'Today's event is a testament of a Public Private Partnership (PPP) with FAAN and Seymour Aviation'.

With this facility in place, he advised airport users to exercise caution while driving into the international airport, as well as arrive early due to the ongoing road construction along Oshodi-Airport road.

