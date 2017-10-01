Select Menu

ntel

ntel
ntel

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » BREAKING: Dambazau Absent At Federal Executive Council Meeting Presided Over By Buhari Today
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Thursday, October 26, 2017 / comment : 0


The Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd), was conspicuously absent as of the time a meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari started at 11 am at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.



Dambazzau is one of the government officials who have been in the eye of the storm over the controversial recall and posting of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.



The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo Ita, who were also mentioned in the matter were however present.



The special session of FEC is holding to consider and probably approve the 2018 Appropriation Bill.



Punch

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú