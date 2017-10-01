Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Wednesday, October 11, 2017 / comment : 0


The Federal High Court in Lagos has on Wednesday ordered the final forfeiture of assets linked to former Minister of Petroleum Resources Diezani Alison-Madueke and five others.


The total value of the property stands at over three billion naira.


The Court, in August, also ordered the final forfeiture of N7.6billion allegedly linked to Alison-Madueke to the Federal Government.


The order granted by Justice Chuka Obiozor followed an ex parte application argued before him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).



