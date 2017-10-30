Gov Obiano

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered Governor Willie Obiano to stop parading himself as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance for the November 18, 2017 governorship election in the state.





The court gave the order on Monday, according to a local online newspaper reported:“The presiding judge delivered a ruling to serve Governor Obiano through substituted means on a prayer asking him to stop parading himself as the governorship candidate of APGA in the November 18th Anambra gubernatorial election.”



