|Gov Obiano
A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered Governor Willie Obiano to stop parading himself as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance for the November 18, 2017 governorship election in the state.
The court gave the order on Monday, according to a local online newspaper reported:“The presiding judge delivered a ruling to serve Governor Obiano through substituted means on a prayer asking him to stop parading himself as the governorship candidate of APGA in the November 18th Anambra gubernatorial election.”
Obiano, a member of the Victor Oye-led faction of APGA, emerged as the candidate of the party for the election. The faction had its congress where Obiano emerged monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission. However, another faction of the party, led by Martin Agbaso, produced a different candidate.
