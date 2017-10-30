Select Menu

ntel

ntel
ntel

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » BREAKING: Court Orders Obiano To Stop Parading Self As APGA Governorship Candidate
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Monday, October 30, 2017 / comment : 0

Gov Obiano
A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered Governor Willie Obiano to stop parading himself as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance for the November 18, 2017 governorship election in the state.

The court gave the order on Monday, according to a local online newspaper reported:“The presiding judge delivered a ruling to serve Governor Obiano through substituted means on a prayer asking him to stop parading himself as the governorship candidate of APGA in the November 18th Anambra gubernatorial election.”

Obiano, a member of the Victor Oye-led faction of APGA, emerged as the candidate of the party for the election. The faction had its congress where Obiano emerged monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission. However, another faction of the party, led by Martin Agbaso, produced a different candidate.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú