President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, are currently meeting behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



This is the first one on one meeting Buhari will be having with the minister since a letter Ibe wrote to the President on the conduct of the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, was made public.



Kachikwu arrived the Presidential Villa at about 11:40 am for the meeting.



The minister had stated in the letter in which he accused Baru of insubordination among others that he resorted to writing the letter after several unsuccessful attempts to meet the President personally since he returned to the country.



More Details later